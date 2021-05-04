PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man who has dementia.
Arnaldo Perez Castellanos was last seen leaving on a walk in the 4700 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday and never returned.
Police said Castellanos might be disoriented or lost, especially at night. He doesn’t usually use public transportation and does not have money or identification with him. He usually walks with a cane.
Castellanos is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a green and black long-sleeve shirt and a black jacket.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call Portland police and reference case number 21-119226.
