Portland police searching for missing, ‘despondent’ 61-year-old man

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man.
Officers asked for the public’s help locating Kim Hosey on Wednesday.
He was last seen Tuesday walking near the 4700 block of Northeast Multnomah Street.
Police said he was reportedly “despondent,” and officers are attempting to check on his welfare.
Police released a photo of Hosey and said he was last known to be wearing the same hat and shoes as in the photo.
Anyone who sees Hosey is asked to call 911. Anyone with additional information is asked to email missing@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
