PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man on his birthday.
Brooke Lindberg, 38, was last seen outside his father’s home on the 1400 block of Northwest Lovejoy Street at 2 p.m. Aug. 26.
At that time, he was walking away westbound and left behind his wallet, keys, cell phone and car. He has not communicated with his family since that time.
Investigators said it is unusual for him to be out of contact with his family for that long, especially since Friday is his birthday.
Anyone with information about Lindberg is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or by e-mail, missing@portlandoregon.gov.
