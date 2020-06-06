Portland police searching for suspect who assaulted a homeless man

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are searching for two people after a homeless person was assaulted during protests in Portland.
On May 30, a man who police believe is homeless was assaulted near the 200 block of Northwest Everett Street.
The assault was reported by various partners who work with the unsheltered community, police said.
The first person is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie with a red bandana face covering.
The other person, who is believed to have intervened, is described as a white male wearing a blue sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding these people or the incident is asked contact the Detective Division at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
