Portland police searching for suspects involved in theft of 78-year-old woman’s wallet while she was grocery shopping

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying the people involved in the pick pocketing of a 78-year-old woman at a Portland grocery store last week.
In total, police are searching for three suspects: one male and two females.
On May 19, at 1:20 p.m., the victim was shopping at a grocery store in the 2300 block of West Burnside Street when she had her wallet stolen from out of her purse.
Surveillance video recorded in the store shows a male suspect distracting the victim while a female suspect took the wallet.
The victim did not realize her wallet had been taken until she attempted to pay for her groceries at the checkout line.
The pair of suspects left the grocery store and got into a small white SUV, driven by another female suspect. Police said the three then drove to another grocery store in 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard where they used the victim's credit cards, which was caught on camera.
Police released a video with footage from both grocery stores.
Anyone who knows the identities of any of the suspects is asked call to Sergeant Pete McConnell at (503) 793-4468.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
'Police are asking the public for help in identifying the people involved in the pick pocketing of a 78-year-old woman at a Portland grocery store last week.' That makes everybody who is/was wearing a mask in Portland that day a suspect.
Thank goodness they’re wearing PPDs.
Just saw the video. It won't take long for the police to catch them if they used their own cards to check out. Robbing an old lady. That's classy.
