PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s been a violent couple of weeks in Portland.
“It’s been very busy,” said Portland Police Sgt. Pete Simpson, who says there have been several shootings all over town lately, from shots fired to assaults to homicides.
“I’m kind of used to it now. It’s kind of sad to say,” said April Campbell.
Campbell lives in southeast Portland and heard one of those shootings just down the street from her house at Lucky Corner Restaurant.
“I’m thinking about moving honestly because it’s that bad it’s gotten to that point,” she said.
Simpson said there’s an ebb and flow when it comes to gun violence and that the peaks are hard to pinpoint.
“There’s not one theme that goes with it and that’s where it gets challenging to figure out how to address it when the causes are all very different,” Simpson said.
Sometimes, he says, a pattern like this could be gang-related.
“Where you have one shooting and there’s a retaliation and then there’s another retaliation to the retaliation,” Simpson said.
FOX 12 has reported on five shootings in the past week, not including shots fired by officers or in self-defense. In those shootings, one person died and several others were injured.
According to police, the suspects in all of these cases got away. They say sometimes witnesses aren’t cooperative or they don’t have a good description, making the suspects hard to track down.
Even so, they don’t stop trying.
“Six months from now, something may happen which ties back to this, and so we’re always looking at that sort of long game. Put this one on the shelf for now, but we’ll come back to it,” Simpson said.
He says meanwhile the best way to prevent more shootings is for anyone who knows something to say something, so police can catch the criminals before they strike again.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.