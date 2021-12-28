Portland police seek help finding owners of recovered stolen property

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is hoping the public can help them return stolen property they recovered to the rightful owners.

The Central Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) has been investigating a series of burglaries in southeast Portland over the last month. According to police, the burglars broke into one specific house several times, stealing a vehicle and numerous collectible heirlooms.

Following the investigation, NRT served a search warrant at a home at 1324 Southeast 14th Avenue on Dec. 21. Police said the search resulted in the recovery of property stolen from the home originally burglarized, as well as a firearm, an electric motorcycle, a Segway, suspected stolen industrial equipment, a stolen firefighter turnout coat, a key-cutter and several dozed stolen, forged and fraudulent checks and financial documents.

Jay Michael Lamb, 35, was booked in to the Multnomah County Jail for charges of first-degree theft, theft by receiving, and second-degree burglary. Police said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Lamb was arrested in April 2020 after he threw a lit road flare into a tent, causing a man to suffer burns.

Karen Anne Brown, 27, was booked on two existing felony warrants, with additional charges expected. Jeffrey Garder, 45, and Koy Hill, 52, were both cited for outstanding warrants.

Police said it's believed the suspects have been involved in numerous criminal events within inner southeast Portland at both commercial and residential locations.

The NRT is now asking for the public's help with identifying the owners of the recovered Segway and tan firefighter turnout coat, which does not belong to Portland Fire & Rescue. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention Central NRT.