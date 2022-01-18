PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is hoping the public can help them locate a missing 85-year-old woman who has memory issues.
Adela Chapman left her home in the 16700 block of Southeast Rhine Street just after 7 a.m. on Monday and has not returned home. Police said Chapman has not been diagnosed with any illnesses, but she is believed to have some difficulties with her memory or becoming confused.
According to police, Chapman has wondered away in the past and has been found near Southeast 160th Avenue and Southeast Division Street, also in the area of Southeast 177th Avenue and East Burnside, and around Northeast 181st Avenue and I-84.
Chapman is an Asian woman, weighing about 100 pounds and is 4 feet 11 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a bright green puffy coat. Police said she does not have identification or a cell phone.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact 911 immediately. Any other tips can be emailed to investigators at missing@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 22-15507.