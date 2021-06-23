PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau's Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Tammy Martin, 58, was last seen at about 4 p.m. on June 14 near North Schmeer Road and North Whitaker Road. Police said Martin has cognitive and medical issues that could contribute to her being a risk without care or assistance.
Martin is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has brown hair which she may wear in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt and dark blue jeans. Police said Martin is familiar with the transit system.
Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts or has seen her is asked call the non-emergency number 503-823-3333 or email missing@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case 21-161629.
