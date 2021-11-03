PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the Lents neighborhood this past summer.

On Aug. 20, at about 9:46 p.m., officers were called out to a report of someone shot in the parking lot of a convenience store at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Street. Officers arrived and found 30-year-old Jonathon “Johnny” Polanco injured.

Polanco was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

During an investigation, Homicide Detectives were able to identify the suspect in the shooting as 18-year-old Leonard Edwards. Detectives also identified the female suspect involved in the assault as 19-year-old Deshondra Rayford. She has since turned herself in and is being lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

A third suspect, identified only as a juvenile female, was interviewed. She is no longer of interest, according to police.

On Aug. 28, detectives worked with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to have warrants issued for Edwards for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. A warrant was also issued for Rayford for third-degree assault.

Edwards and Rayford have not been located. Detectives are asking for information on their whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040, or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508. Please reference case number 21-231670.