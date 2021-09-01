PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public's help to identify six people who committed "multiple" crimes when armed protesters from opposing groups clashed violently in northeast Portland on Aug. 22.

For nearly 30 minutes, the far-right Proud Boys and far-left antifascists fought in the streets, business parking lots and school grounds of the Parkrose neighborhood, causing significant damage to at least three vehicles.

They wore helmets and gas masks and came armed with baseball bats, paintball guns and chemical spray. The violence and destruction eventually spread to the Argay Terrace neighborhood and downtown.

Portland Police did not intervene until someone fired shots downtown, but detectives say they have since started an investigation and have identified more than a half-dozen people who took part in violence and possible assaults. They're also trying to identify the suspects pictures above.

Police say no one has reported assaults to law enforcement, and none of the vehicle owners has filed a police report. Detectives are asking for anyone who was a victim of an assault to call the police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333 and reference case number 21-681328. If you were a victim of a non-violent crime, you can report it online and reference case number 21-681328.

"Not having a participating victim significantly limits the charges that can potentially be brought against criminal suspects," PPB says in a news release.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.