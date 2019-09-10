PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are seeking help to identify a robbery suspect that took place in southeast Portland.
Police said the robbery was committed in the area of Southeast Gladstone Street and Southeast 51st Avenue on August 19.
A victim was shot in the leg, according to police.
Detectives have released images of the suspect in the hopes that the public can assist in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Robbery Detective Kenneth Reynolds at (503) 823-0407 or Kenneth.reynolds@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.