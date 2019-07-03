PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are seeking information about an assault in northeast Portland.
Officers said they are investigating a bias-related assault that was reported to have occurred on Saturday between 9:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The assault took place in the area of Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 30th Avenue.
If anyone has information about this incident or related video, contact Detective Shaye Samora at (503) 823-0416 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.
Police said there is no risk to the community.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
