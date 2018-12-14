PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers are asking the public for help in finding a fugitive and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information.
Officials said Friday morning that Kyle Vincent Shinn, 35, is wanted for first-degree sodomy out of Multnomah County. They said he has several felony warrants in connection with a child abuse investigation.
According to court documents, Shinn is accused of sex crimes involving a 6-year-old girl in an incident this past July.
Shinn is described as a white man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has short brown hair and possibly some facial hair.
Crime Stopper offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information reported to them that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony case.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and submit tips in any of the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
