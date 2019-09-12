PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland detectives are seeking witnesses to a death investigation.
Police said officers responded to a call in the morning regarding a body that had been found near Southwest Barbur Boulevard around the Southwest Multnomah Boulevard overpass on Aug. 21.
Upon arrival, the individual was found dead, according to police.
Detectives are seeking information from anyone who might have been in the area and witnessed what happened.
If anyone has information pertaining to this incident they are asked to call Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
