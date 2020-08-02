PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s been a significant uptick in shootings in Portland. The Portland Police Bureau recently reported they’ve seen double the amount of shootings compared to this time last year.
“Unsafe, anxiety, frustration, anger” are just a few feelings from Shai-India Harris’ family members who wanted to remain anonymous.
She said because Harris’ killer has not been caught, she fears for her and her family’s safety.
“I want the community to come together to get this monster off the streets. It’s not safe for him to be out here. It’s not safe for us to allow him to continue to be out here. If you see something, please call the police,” the family member said.
Harris was shot and killed in the Lents neighborhood in broad daylight on July 10. Portland Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in the case, 18-year-old Kceon Colbert.
“Friends of Shai-India have told us there had been domestic violence disputes for the past three weeks. They were in a relationship and she was just done. She wanted to go home that day. I guess home to him meant taking her away from us,” the family member said.
This family member told FOX 12 18-year-old Harris had just graduated high school and was getting ready to go to cosmetology school in Atlanta.
“Justice. She deserves it. She didn’t deserve that. She didn’t deserve to get shot in broad daylight by someone who said they loved her. Nobody deserves that,” the family member said.
Harris’ death is just one of many as a result of the uptick in shootings Portland Police is seeing. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said 15 people lost their lives in July.
PPB reported they had a total of 63 shootings from July 1 through July 26, which they said is more than double the amount they saw in July 2019.
We’ve even seen violence this week. On Friday, just before 11 p.m., police reported a shooting that happened between Northeast 80th and Northeast 82nd Avenues.
Early Saturday, around 1 a.m., police say 150 rounds were shot outside of a northeast Portland apartment complex. One man said his apartment got hit at least twice.
“That was the one that scared me because it passed right over my head. It went through this wall, my kitchen wall, my restroom wall and finally into my bedroom,” Kemoh Sulimani said.
Police said a woman was shot in the arm and a neighbor told FOX 12 he helped that woman as she waited for paramedics to arrive.
“I ran inside and grabbed my medic bag and I applied a tourniquet to her arm. It looked like she was shot once and I got the bleeding to stop," Aragon Marks said.
Mayor Ted Wheeler said he’s very concerned about this increase in shootings. His office sent a statement to FOX 12 that reads in part:
“He has directed PPB to increase resources to address this. Chief Chuck Lovell is assigning a sergeant and five officers to assist in conducting homicide investigation follow up to hold suspects accountable for the criminal conduct.
Also, the Office of Violence Prevention is deploying outreach workers into the community in an attempt to bring some calm and last week, convened a group of 50+ community members to hear their concerns and have a discussions about a proactive plan to address the increase in violence.”
