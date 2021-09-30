Portland Police seize 11 guns in 48 hours totaling 900 for the year; exceeds number from 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said they seized 11 firearms in the last 48 hours in separate incidents.
Police say the number of firearms seized is not abnormal, and represents the typical number of firearm seizures occurring in the city.
To date, the Portland Police Bureau has recovered 900 firearms in 2021. With three months left, this exceeds the number of firearms seized in 2020.
On Wednesday at 9:37p.m., a shooting resulting in homicide occurred in the area of Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Davis Street. Case #21-272393. This is the 65th homicide of the year, and the 49th homicide involving firearms.