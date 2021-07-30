PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a large amount of drugs and money were seized while officers were conducting a welfare check on a vehicle on Tuesday.
At 11:06 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check call on two individuals partially conscious in a still running vehicle on West Burnside Street and Southwest 20th Avenue. As the officers approached, they could see the handle of a pistol in the front waistband of the driver. The passenger attempted to grab the pistol from the driver. Officers drew their firearms and ordered the passenger to drop the gun. She complied and both suspects were taken into custody safely.
When officers secured the gun they found that it was loaded. After further investigation the officers located 22 grams of methamphetamine, over 100 pills of oxycodone and nearly $700 in cash.
The driver, David L. Carter, 52, of Portland, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. The passenger, Aishanna R. Bottaro, 23, of Gresham, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Both suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.