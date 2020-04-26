PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team seized an illegally possessed gun and arrested a man during a focused patrol.
Friday evening, GVRT officers were conducting a focused patrol in an area of the East Precinct where recent gun violence has taken place.
Officers received information that a person inside a vehicle was illegally carrying a firearm. Just before 12:50 a.m. Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
Police say the driver was identified as Stephan Hartley III, a convicted felon. A gun was found underneath the driver’s seat.
Hartley was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland is encouraged to provide information to PPB’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
