Portland police send warnings, make arrests as part of prostitution enforcement mission

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau was one of 22 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. to participate in the National John Suppression Initiative.
The targeted enforcement operation was aimed at deterring and disrupting the online activity for commercial sexual solicitation.
From Jan. 1 to Feb. 2, the Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit made 252 contacts with potential prostitution buyers via text messages and phone calls. That was the third most nationwide during this initiative, behind New York City and Tarrant County, Texas.
The online decoy ads were monitored by officers, as well as with artificial intelligence.
A total of 304 deterrence messages were sent out in response to an inquiry by a potential buyer.
The message stated, in part, that the person was receiving the message because they responded to an online ad for prostitution. Further, they were informed that such crimes can be punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Portland police arrested or cited six people during the operation on charges of commercial sexual solicitation.
Anyone with information about a person being trafficked is asked to contact police at 503-823-333, or if it’s an emergency situation, call 911. Tips can also be reported to the Human Trafficking Unit at ppbhtu@portlandoregon.gov or the National Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
