PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A long-time Portland police sergeant shared his thoughts with FOX 12 on Monday on recent changes to the Portland Police Bureau in the wake of months of protests in downtown.
Sergeant Ken Duilio says it's an especially tough time to be a police officer, with what he calls all the hatred and misconceptions about police officers.
Duilio has been with the bureau for 23 years and spent several years in charge of the city's Gang Enforcement Team before it was dissolved two years ago and changed into the bureau's new Gun Violence Reduction Team.
In June, Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as Portland's police commissioner, said he was getting rid of the unit to respond to calls from protesters and community members who want fundamental changes to policing.
Duilio called getting rid of the Gun Violence Reduction Team a "mistake". He said it makes investigations more challenging for officers, and said that it's the community that will ultimately suffer.
“I think it’s really hampered our ability to effectively deal with gun violence," Duilio said. "A lot of those are now assigned to our general detectives that take a lot of different crimes, and so they don’t have that dedicated unit to investigate each and every shooting. They do they best they can but they’re also understaffed.”
FOX 12 also asked Duilio about Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt's decision not to prosecute some protesters charged with crimes like rioting and interfering with a peace officer.
“The concern is that it will embolden people to resist arrest and it also puts officers in this really tough position, caught between a rock and a hard place, where they have a job to do but yet – they might get hurt and injured doing this job – may even be sued, but there may not be support on the back end," Duilio said.
One of the biggest concerns for some people lately has been police response times to emergencies. Duilio said his night-shift team is extremely understaffed right now.
The police bureau's emergency response times have taken a hit as officers constantly respond to crowds at protests. According to 911 call data, response times have been significantly slower over the last couple of months, with data revealing that June and July have seen the slowest police response to crimes in years. Data from August is not available yet.
Duilio said this is a huge problem as he tries to manage night-shift officers at the bureau's north precinct. He said he only has a small fraction of the twenty-some officers assigned to patrol north Portland.
"Shootings robberies, domestic violence incidents, assaults ... we’ve been severely delayed in responding to those because of reduced staffing and dealing with the protests," Duilio said.
According to the bureau's open records, officer response times for the most urgent calls have shot up 50-percent in the last two months, despite a noticeable dip in the number of calls police have responded to in June and July.
For the last couple of years, it's taken officers an average of eight minutes to respond to what the bureau calls its "most dangerous and life-threatening crimes", but now, that average is at 12 minutes, according to records.
Dan Douthit with the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications says the city's 911 call center is strapped for resources. Douthit says it's normal for calls to spike in the summer, but now, dispatchers are facing more than just a struggle to connect first responders to emergencies.
“There have been calls coming in from outside the region with people complaining about the situation here, so it’s been a challenging time at the 911 call center,” Douthit said. “It’s a frustration because that’s a distraction from the people that need help locally.”
First responders say during this time, reaching out for help is crucial, as the consequences could be deadly when every second counts.
Law enforcement confirms that detectives are working the protests too, giving them less time to solve crimes, which only adds more problems to getting justice for victims.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
I feel so sorry for the Police who are in the sights of Jo Ann "I Hatew the Police" Hardesty and their "boss" Mayor Ted "Spineless" Wheeler. The sergeant say's that getting rid of the Violence Unit "was a mistake"? Mayor Wheeler is a mistake! He has blood on his hands and seems to enjoy the Police being belittled and abused!
He must have had a spell cast on him by the "Witch Doctor" Hardesty
