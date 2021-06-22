Portland police shifting focus when it comes to traffic stops

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police officers will be shifting their focus when it comes to traffic stops in an effort to increase equity and cut down on racial disparities.
Mayor Ted Wheeler, who serves as Police Commissioner, announced Tuesday that officers will be instructed to focus specifically on immediate threats to safety when deciding to make a traffic stop. The Police Bureau will also be changing its policy related to searches. In announcing the changes, Mayor Wheeler acknowledged the city's history of problems when it comes to policing its black community.
"Black people in our community have been disproportionately more likely to be stopped by police than their non-black counterparts," said Wheeler.
According to the Police Bureau's Stops Data Collection Report for the First Quarter of 2021, 19% of all drivers stopped were African American, although they make up only 6% of the city's total population.
"It's part of the clear pattern in recent years that has certainly been highlighted by the racial justice movement that we're experiencing now, and it's a pattern that will continue unless we do something about it," said Wheeler.
With that in mind, officers will be instructed to focus their traffic stops on situations that present an immediate threat to public safety, like speeding, DUII, and distracted driving.
The bureau will also be changing its policy on searches, requiring officers to clearly inform a person of their right to refuse or revoke consent.
According to stops data from 2019, 8% of black drivers stopped were asked to consent to a voluntary search, compared to 3% of white drivers.
"I think what's important here is we're willing to try this. We're willing to ask officers to do it and look at the data," said Chuck Lovell, Portland's Chief of Police.
Wheeler said the impact of the changes will be closely tracked and reviewed to see if the city is getting the desired outcomes.
(1) comment
I saw this on the noon news and all I heard from mayor/police commissar pookie was: Bla, bla, bla. I don't know what I'm doing. Bla, bla, bla. I don't know what I'm doing. Rinse and repeat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.