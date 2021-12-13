PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting involving two of their own officers in the Lents neighborhood Saturday night.
The officers were not hurt. The bureau identified them as Sgt. Norman Staples, an 18-year veteran, and Officer Kenneth Jackson, a 6-year veteran.
The suspect hasn’t been identified yet. He’s still in the hospital but is expected to recover.
"I heard a crash, loud crash so I opened the door to kind of peek," Carlos Nunez said.
He witnessed nearly all of the commotion Saturday night just a ways down from his house.
"I figured, oh it’s just a crash and then I heard some gunfire, probably seven or eight shots fired really quickly," Nunez said.
Portland police said it started around 8 p.m. when officers tried to stop a car, but the driver kept going.
When officers used a tactic to stop the car themselves, the driver crashed.
Police said at some point, shots were fired, and the suspect was reportedly armed and hurt after being shot by police. Police said he barricaded himself in the car.
"What scared me is when I heard the shots ya know, nobody wants to hear that," Nunez said.
The Special Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiation teams spent a few hours trying to get him to surrender.
"At some point, we saw police get a robot out to the person in the car and they were like hey pick up the phone we’ll chat," Nunez said.
Police haven’t shared what tools they used to get the suspect to come out but Nunez shared what he saw: "It sounded like a grenade was launched into the car like a gas bomb and all this gas was coming out, and the police said hey get your hands out of the vehicle, get them out where we can see you, we’re trying to help you."
By about 10 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Because officers used force, there will now be an internal review of what happened from start to finish. And the case will go before the Police Review Board, which is made up of community members, bureau members and representatives from what’s called the Independent Police Review Division.
If anyone has information about this incident they’re asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.