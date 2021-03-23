Portland Police: Shots fired call leaves bullet holes in SW Portland building

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police said Monday night they responded to a shots fired call near Southwest 26th Avenue and Southwest Capitol Highway. There, they said officers found a car crashed into a pole, but the driver was nowhere to be found.
Investigators believe people inside one car may have been shooting at another one at the time.
"It’s kind of unheard of up in this area," Todd Lathrop, who lives nearby, said.
Officers said they found shell casings and at least one bullet hole at a nearby building.
The closest building with the bullet holes was Neighborhood House Children's Center. Which, according to their website, is home to a preschool and Head Start program. There are at least two bullet holes through windows at this building and the entrance is boarded up.
As a neighbor, Lathrop said this incident makes him uneasy. However, he was relieved knowing police said no one was inside when the stray bullets hit the building.
"It makes me feel uncomfortable in a way," Lathrop said. "I hope they catch the person who did it."
