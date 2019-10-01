Portland police: Street racing enforcement operation leads to 2 arrests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau’s continued focus on street racing enforcement led to two arrests over the weekend.
Police said officers on the ground and in the air were patrolling north and northeast Portland as part of the bureau’s street racing enforcement detail.
The operation led to 20 traffic stops and the arrests of two people.
Jason R. Owens, 4, was arrested on a felony warrant for delivery of heroin, and Mitchell L. Quisenberry, 21, was arrested for driving while suspended and a probation violation, according to police.
“The Portland Police Bureau will continue its efforts in educating community members about the dangers of speed racing. This education will be conducted on our social media platforms and through one-on-one conversations with participants. Enforcement action will also continue against individuals who are suspected of committing these types of crimes,” according to a bureau statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Good work, street racing enforcers. Good way to catch bad guys in general.
