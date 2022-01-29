PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a driver after an officer’s car was rear-ended early Saturday morning in east Portland.

Police said at about 2 a.m. Saturday, they were investigating a hit-and-run to an officer’s car at Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. As officers were investigating, a sergeant’s car was rear-ended by another driver. The driver then attempted to run away.

While investigating a hit and run to a police car, a supervisor car was crashed into and the driver attempted to flee on foot. Pleas stay safe out there. Please don’t drink and drive. pic.twitter.com/qbCtZXWnGy — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) January 29, 2022

Police eventually caught up with and arrested the driver.

PPB has not released the name of the driver or if there were any injuries in the crash.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.