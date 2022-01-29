Portland police arrested a driver after an officer’s car was rear-ended early Saturday morning in east Portland.

Police said at about 2 a.m. Saturday, they were investigating a hit-and-run to an officer’s car at Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. As officers were investigating, a sergeant’s car was rear-ended by another driver. The driver then attempted to run away.

Police eventually caught up with and arrested the driver.

PPB has not released the name of the driver or if there were any injuries in the crash.

