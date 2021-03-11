Portland Police: Suspect accused of killing two men may have more victims

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with killing two men, one of them decades ago, pleaded not guilty Thursday to nine crimes, including two counts of second-degree murder.
Detectives said they reopened the cold case of Mark Dribin’s 1999 death in 2019 and DNA evidence and genealogical research eventually led them to 53-year-old Christopher Loverin.
After searching Loverin’s southeast Portland home and property, police said they discovered the dismembered remains of Kenneth Griffin in a shed behind the house.
Griffin had been missing for about a year.
Dribin’s body has never been found.
Investigators believe Loverin could be responsible for other deaths as well.
Police said Loverin did not have any known connection or relationship to either Dribin or Griffin.
“We don’t have specific evidence to lead us to believe one way or another at the time or had any way shape or form had any connection prior to the murders,” said cold case Detective Brendan McGuire.
Investigators wouldn’t get into any specifics, but said they found evidence on Loverin’s property that makes them believe he has killed more people.
Police are interested in speaking with anyone with information about missing homeless people who may have been living under the interstate 205 bridge between summer 2019 and May of 2020.
As for the two victims, neither of their families wanted to speak with FOX 12, but police say Griffin had experienced homelessness, but was living with roommates at the time of his disappearance.
Neighbors of Loverin said he’s lived at the home off SE Foster Rd. near 122 Ave for at least 20 years.
Some described Lovein as quiet and reclusive, while another neighbor said Loverin was friendly, considerate and enjoyed playing with his dogs, although he never lived with anyone or seemed to have company.
Court records show Loverin has an extensive criminal record going back several decades including burglary and felon in possession of a firearm charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.