PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested a suspect wanted for two shootings that took place last fall.
Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz was taken into custody on January 22 at 5:34 p.m. after police stopped a vehicle driving recklessly in the 7400 block of North Lombard Street.
The bureau's Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) identified Rodriguez-Lanz as the suspect in shootings from August and October and last year.
The first shooting occurred on August 13, 2021 at 10:06 p.m. in the 500 block of Northeast Broadway. Officers located a woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate trauma care until paramedics arrived and the victim was transported to an area hospital where she survived her injuries.
On October 5, 2021, at 1:07 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street on the report of a man being shot and suffering from significant life-threatening injuries. Arriving officers provided initial lifesaving trauma care until paramedics arrived and the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he survived his injuries.
Anyone with additional information regarding these shootings or any other shootings are encouraged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov