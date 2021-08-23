PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect in a deadly shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning has turned himself in, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said 22-year-old Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr. turned himself in to homicide detectives on Monday afternoon. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said that shooting on NW Everett Street happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday when officers were flagged down about a shooting inside a bar.

The man who died has been identified as 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr.

Later on Sunday, five people were shot while attending a vigil for Herring. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a shooting near Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. When they arrived, they found a man at a nearby corner who had been shot in the lower torso. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Over the next two hours, officers learned that four other people arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One was struck in the torso and seriously injured. The others suffered less serious injuries.

Police said they believe at least 50 rounds were fired at the vigil and more than one gun was involved, but none of the "numerous" witnesses stayed on scene to talk to investigators.

Detectives said this is still and active investigation and are asking for witnesses to reach out by e-mailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and referencing case number 21-233879. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.