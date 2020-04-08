PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has made changes to how it will release vehicles that have been towed or impounded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PPB says it is temporarily suspending the practice of requiring vehicle owners to get a release by the bureau before getting their vehicle from the tow companies.
PPB also says it is temporarily suspending the $150 administrative fee that is collected when the bureau tows a vehicle because it is a traffic hazard, for safekeeping, or when its alarm is continuously sounding.
These changes do not apply to vehicles that have been towed for other reasons and unrelated to PPB.
Tow companies may still charge fees for towing and storage.
PPB says the changes will remain in effect during Gov. Brown's "Stay Home, Save Lives" order.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.