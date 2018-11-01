PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is equipped with new ammunition in the fight against gun violence: officers recently implemented a special machine that photographs and analyzes shell casings for unique markings, and then sends the data to specialists with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further examination.
The technology, called a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) machine, is on loan to the police bureau for one year from the ATF.
It’s just one piece of a newly revamped strategy in the bureau’s response to shootings.
On Tuesday, the bureau announced a new Gun Violence Response Team that will absorb the Gang Enforcement Team and handle any shootings that don’t involve death, robberies or domestic violence.
With the change, the number of detectives assigned to the team has doubled from six to 12, and six additional officers have been added.
The bureau will also join the Portland Area Crime Gun Initiative (PACGI), a coalition that also includes Gresham police, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, The Multnomah District Attorney, Oregon State Police and other federal agencies.
“What we’ve seen in the last few years is a slow uptick in the overall number of gun violence incidents that have occurred in the city,” said Commander Andrew Shearer. “As a result of that increase we want to aggressively deal with that – so we’re realigning the resources to be able to do so more effectively.”
Some officers have been trained to use the new NIBIN machine. The bureau started using it several weeks ago.
“Everything that’s occurred over the last month-and-a-half is an open and ongoing investigation, so I can’t talk about details, but I can say we definitely have made connections,” Shearer said speaking to the success of the new program.
It works like this: Portland police officers take shell casings out of evidence and pick the best sample to insert into the NIBIN machine. The machine then photographs the casings, uploads incredibly magnified pictures and marks unique characteristics of the bullets. Officers then send the data to ATF specialists in Alabama who conduct further analysis and compare casings for potential matches.
“It can narrow down the scope of our investigation to a particular gun, it can connect the dots between multiple different shootings that have occurred not just here in the city of Portland, but even shootings that have happened in other cities and other states,” Shearer said. “By connecting the dots and those shootings, we can generate leads that can allow us to find the serial shooters that are perpetrating the violence in our community.”
The technology is not new – Oregon State Police have used a NIBIN machine at the state crime lab for years – but for Portland police, the benefit is all about speed.
Before, officers would send gunfire evidence to OSP’s lab and would have to wait five days or longer to get results. With the bureau’s own machine, the turnaround is reduced to 24 hours or less.
As for the success of NIBIN machines, officers credit one high-profile case from earlier this year.
In March, Damian Lillard’s half-brother was shot several times in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center. Police later arrested two teens in connection to the shooting, but gunfire evidence from the scene also linked them to two other shootings in Portland, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The teens were also charged in those cases.
With the new NIBIN machine, Portland police will move to a new standard of testing gunfire from every case the bureau investigates.
On Wednesday, the bureau tested old casings that had never been processed.
Gresham police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will also have access to the machine.
FOX 12 also reached out to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office for comment on the new NIBIN machine. A spokesman sent this statement:
"The Portland Area Crime Gun Initiative (PACGI) is about trying to stop future shootings by cooperating with all of our system partners in the response to the shootings that occur. If we build our cases faster and smarter, then hopefully we will prevent future shootings from occurring. We recognize that a small number of individuals are usually conducting the vast majority of shootings. The Portland Area Crime Gun Initiative highlights our commitment to keep the public safe by using scientific data and evidence collection to inform our prosecution and enforcement efforts.”
After the bureau’s year with the ATF NIBIN machine is up, Portland police will considering funding a machine of its own.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.