PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of stolen respirator masks have been recovered after a theft investigation by Portland and Beaverton police.
On March 6, Portland police responded to The Rebuilding Center at 3625 N. Mississippi Ave. on a theft report involving 20 to 25 cases of N95 respirator masks. Police say each case had 400 masks and the total loss was close to $2,500. At the time, there was no suspect information, according to police.
The next day, police say the victim found someone selling what she believed to be the stolen masks on Craigslist. Police say she set up a meeting in Beaverton and contacted Beaverton police, who arrived and arrested the suspect, 42-year-old Vladislav V. Drozdek.
Drozdek was booked into the Washington County Jail on a charge of theft in the first degree (by receiving).
About six cases of the masks were recovered but the rest were still outstanding.
Follow-up investigation was done by both Beaverton and Portland police. On Saturday, Portland police were able to locate at least seven more boxes that were stored inside a home in the 13900 block of Northeast Sacramento Street.
Police recovered the boxes and returned them to the victim. The victim then donated the masks to local hospitals to help staff responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police say further arrests and charges are possible.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.