PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified two teenage girls who are accused of assaulting a manager at a local grocery store.
The incident happened on April 22 at the Safeway located at 1303 Northwest Lovejoy.
According to police, two girls, about 18-19 years old, loaded up a cart with over $1,000 worth of personal care items before being asked to leave the store by employees.
The teens reportedly became hostile and threatening to employees.
Police said the blonde teen pepper-sprayed a store manager while outside of the store.
Both teens then left the area in a white Kia with unknown plates.
On Monday morning, police tweeted that the teens had been identified, but did not release their names.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
