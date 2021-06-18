PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The executive director of the Portland Police Association released a scathing statement in response to PPB employees leaving their voluntary positions from the city’s law enforcement team responsible for protest response.

All members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team, which the bureau calls an all-hazard incident response team that has received advanced specialized training to respond to incidents requiring higher levels of technical expertise including public order policing, natural or man-made disasters, left their voluntary positions Wednesday. The roughly 50 employees remain with PPB for daily work.

On Friday, PPA Executive Director Daryl Turner expressed a fiery response – directed at the City of Portland. In his statement, Turner argued riots over the past year in Portland “that consistently ensued, night-after-night, under the cover of darkness” and lack of appreciation for the RRT drove the officers to step down. Instead of acknowledging the officers for their public safety work, Turner wrote “political venom demonized these public servants for doing exactly what they were tasked to do—restore peace and order in our City.”

"They put themselves in harm's way to restore order and peace when destruction and mayhem struck. Rather than acknowledging and thanking those officers, rather than prioritizing public safety and peace, politicians criticized the RRT, further fueling the fires in our City,” Turner wrote.

He went on to say the officers “did not volunteer to have Molotov cocktails, fireworks, explosives, rocks, bottles, urine, feces, and other dangerous objects thrown at them.”

Turner wrote “The reality is our dedicated RRT members have had enough and were left with no other alternative but to resign from their voluntary positions. If the Rapid Response Team members' resignation has highlighted anything, it's that the priorities of our elected officials have failed."

Read Turner’s full statement below.

Turner has long been critical of the City of Portland on PPB's budget and support for officers since protests began last year and gun violence has spiked.