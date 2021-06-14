PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Portland continues to face a record spike in gun violence, the Portland Police Association's executive director says they need a new contract to deal with low staffing and funding.
On Monday, FOX 12 learned the PPA requested to move those contract talks with the City behind closed doors, out of the public view. The mediation will last at least 15 days.
The request comes after 150 days and 11 negotiating sessions. Many of the 68 articles within the contract remain unresolved. According to the mediation request form sent to FOX 12 from the City, some of the articles which both parties have not come to an agreement on include discipline and overtime.
"We've negotiated for 11 sessions, and those sessions have not yielded the results we thought they would, so we feel that this was the next step in the process," said Daryl Turner, PPA's executive director. "We want to make sure that we are addressing issues for the community that have to do with retention and recruitment."
Turner also said in a written statement, "Pressure breeds progress and results."
Meanwhile, Portland's chief deputy city attorney, Heidi Brown, sent a statement to FOX 12 on the City's behalf:
"The PPA filed for mediation this morning. The City respects the laws regarding bargaining (PECBA), which allows either side to file for mediation after 150 days of bargaining. The parties passed the 150-day mark on June 13, 2021.
The City is disappointed that bargaining, including open bargaining, will no longer continue, as we believe the bargaining process was working well. The parties discussed many significant issues, and we were engaged and finding places of agreement, as well as areas needing further discussion. We will continue to bargain in good faith and to provide as much transparency as is allowed by law."
Turner told FOX 12 he hopes these next steps end in agreement. If the mediation process does not, it will move to arbitration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.