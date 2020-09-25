Portland police: Unlawful assembly declared outside police union building, 14 arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More than a dozen people were arrested in north Portland Thursday night after a group gathered to demonstrate.
The Portland Police Bureau said a crowd first came together at Arbor Lodge Park, located in the 6900 block of North Greeley Avenue, and began to march around 9:10 p.m.
The march’s destination was the Portland Police Association office, located in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street.
The PPA building has been the site of several protests in Portland this year.
As the group approached the building, police said traffic was blocked in both directions on North Lombard Street.
PPB reported support vehicles associated with the group were used as barricades to block traffic on the street at North Denver Avenue and North Elmore Avenue.
During the march, some people were seen spray painting property.
About 20 minutes after the march began, police announced over loudspeaker at the crowd that criminal activity had been observed. Officers warned that no one should attempted to vandalize the PPA building not try to light it on fire.
Officers announced anyone who failed to comply with the orders would be subject to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents.
Police said despite the warnings, the group continued to stand in the street and/or commit vandalism.
At 10:07, someone attempted to set fire to the awnings of the PPA building.
Another person was seen hammering the front door of the building, trying to enter the property.
At 10:25 p.m., a protester lit the plywood on the building’s the front door on fire.
Police then declared an unlawful assembly and told the crowd to leave the area.
To the group that has gathered outside of the Portland Police Association office on North Lombard Street at North Campbell Avenue: This gathering has been declared an unlawful assembly.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 25, 2020
A few minutes later, crowd dispersal ensued, and officers took several people into custody. Officers disengaged but many protesters remained in the area.
Portland Police have declared the gathering outside of the PPA building on N Lombard an unlawful assembly. We’ve seen at least 4 targeted arrests @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ANJk1tqJje— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) September 25, 2020
At 11:12 p.m., PPB said a targeted arrest was made by officers. After that arrest, officers once again disengaged.
Around 11:30 p.m., some group members climbed onto the roof of the PPA building and more targeted arrests were made.
By 1 a.m. Friday, police said most of the group had left the area.
PPB reported 14 arrests were made. Those arrested were identified by police as:
- Michael Robert Divita, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Fiona Brackley, of Rockaway Park, New York, for interfering with a peace officer.
- Isabelle Chen, of Portland, for interfering with a peace officer.
- John Doe, no residence provided, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Sophia P. Kalsta-Watkins, of Portland, for second-degree arson, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Victoria C. Briones, of Greensville, South Carolina, for second-degree trespass.
- Oliviana Moreno, of Portland, for second-degree trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Cariana M. Jung, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Tyler D. Houghton, of Portland, for interfering with a peace officer.
- Abdiahman Sadik, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Curtis Southern, of Salem, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- John Doe, no residence provided, for resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Jenna Glenn, of Tualatin, for resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Lisa Janelle Adibel, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
PPB said its officers did not use any crowd control munitions.
Thursday’s unlawful assembly followed a riot on Wednesday night in downtown Portland. Thirteen people were arrested then.
Portland police are bracing for two protests planned for Saturday in the city.
(2) comments
Chix from New York and South Carolina coming to trash our city? And the DA sends 'em right back out on the street, because they all hate Trump. Yeah..that's normal.
Did they have a permit to have an event, at Arbor Lodge Park ?
