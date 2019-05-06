PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is pivoting toward a new, data-driven model of neighborhood enforcement, that saturates a problem area with proactive police patrols to drive down crime.
In Old Town, for instance, Officer Matt Jacobsen and his Partner Greg Browning, drive around actively looking for low-level criminal activity that might have an impact on quality of life, such as drug dealing and open-air drug use.
They also keep tabs on repeat offenders, monitoring the areas where they're known to hang out, and frequently checking for active warrants.
"A lot of people don't like having police contact, and I think when they realize when they stop engaging in that activity, the police will go down is a huge deterrent for them," said Jacobsen.
Jacobsen and Browning are part of the bureau's Neighborhood Response Team, which seeks to pair enforcement with opportunities for drug and mental health treatment.
By monitoring crime data in a neighborhood in real time, they can change their enforcement strategies quickly to react to changes in types of criminal activity, potentially shifting to plainclothes operations or even property abatement, if that issue generates a high volume of calls.
"Anecdotally for us working the street, we just see it quieter out here," said Jacobsen. "We see less people, we see less of the crimes we're worried about."
Jackie Peterson-Loomis, who is Director of the Portland Chinatown Museum, said she's noticed a difference in the neighborhood, describing it as "quieter" in recent months.
"I am optimistic about this neighborhood. I really am," said Peterson-Loomis.
According to statistics kept by PPB, there have been 22 fewer crimes committed, on average, per month in Old Town/Chinatown over about the last calendar, and 221 fewer reported larcenies or thefts.
