PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An intersection in Southeast Portland is closed to traffic after a crash involving a Portland Police Bureau officer sent two people to the hospital on Saturday.
Investigators say a PPB officer was responding to assist another officer who had asked for help collided with Accura at the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street.
The officer had been driving westbound on Flavel Street, while the woman driving the Accura was driving south on Southeast 112th Street, according to Portland police. The collision sent the police car flipping several times before it landed on its roof. The Accura had some front-end damage.
The woman was taken to the hospital by a PPB officer, police said. The officer involved was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
Anyone with information about the crash asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
