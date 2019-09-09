PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police continue to crack down on criminal street racing activity in the Portland metro area.
Police said officers conducted 16 traffic stops on Saturday and Sunday nights in the north and northeast Portland areas.
A total of three vehicles were towed and four people were arrested.
Suspects arrested included:
- Zachary G. Welter, 18, one count of reckless driving and one count of reckless endangering
- Cameron E. Toosovich, 19, one count of reckless driving and one count of reckless endangering
- Zachary J. Drazner, 20, two counts of felony elude, one count of reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, witness tampering and a probation violation detainer
- Marcus D. Bolivar, 22, one count of reckless driving and a violation of release agreement
“The Portland Police Bureau will continue its efforts in educating community members about the dangers of speed racing. This education will be conducted on our social media platforms and through one-on-one conversations with participants. Enforcement action will also continue against individuals who are suspected of committing these types of crimes,” according to a bureau statement.
