PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a wanted man Wednesday after they say he tried to flee from officers in a kayak.
Ejonte Paden, 24, first tried to elude officers while driving a car, but later abandoned the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to Portland police. Paden while running allegedly stole someone’s kayak and tried to paddle away from officers on the Columbia River.
Officers with help from firefighters and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office removed Paden from the water and arrested him. Paden was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on his warrants and other charges, including burglary, menacing, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon, and elude.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Torrey Streed at 503-823-0584.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.