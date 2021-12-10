PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is warning of moving scams after receiving an increase in complaints.

While there are a variety of scams from moving companies, the Portland police are highlighting the ones most affecting locals in Oregon especially due to the legality of how the law can help in the situation.

The PPB said a significant concern is many moving companies and clients have contracts drawn up which make the issue civil. In this situation, help from the police isn’t guaranteed if you’re taken advantage of.

Portland police detectives say they have seen several variations of moving scams. One scam includes a moving company collecting an entire household for a move. They collect the payment and then place the owner’s property into a storage unit to be left unpaid and abandoned. The storage unit eventually goes to auction, and the customer never receives their household goods. One moving company may also make some deliveries to look legitimate while taking advantage of others, the PPB said.

The Portland police also warn of a company taking on new customers, knowing they can’t deliver or don’t plan to.

In this scenario, the PPB says the customers property is “still in possession of the mover but held for a long time with false delivery promises or potential abandonment.”

All recent complaints to the PPB have been in the form of a move scheduled through a broker who only schedules and arranges a move. In most cases, victims believed they were hiring a company directly to move their goods only to be subcontracted and then scammed.

In order to help Oregonians avoid being taken advantage of, the Oregon Department of Justice has released “10 Ways To Avoid Moving Scams,” which lays out precautions when hiring a mover.