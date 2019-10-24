PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police estimate that every year, 10,000 bikes are stolen within city limits, totaling close to $10-million in losses.
Recent surveillance video released by the bureau's Bike Theft Task Force shows just how bold bike thieves are becoming.
The video shows three men breaking into a secure bike storage room at Ankeny Street Apartments in southeast Portland.
.@PPBBikeTheft says bike room thefts have increased. They say the thieves are getting bolder and suggest riders use a high quality u-lock even in a secure bike room. We’ll have the story tonight at 4pm on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/62Rx03VR2T— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 24, 2019
The thieves were only in the room a matter of minutes before taking at least five bikes worth some $10,000.
According to Portland police, bike room thefts have been on the rise across the city.
“When that video was forwarded to me, it really kind of shocked me,” Officer Dave Sanders with the Bike Theft Task Force said. “It showed the thieves bringing in tools, which we don’t always see. Usually it is a quick in and out but these were definitely experienced folks.”
The task force has been working to recover and return stolen bikes to their proper owners. Sanders says it helps them when owners register their bikes through Project 529. It is an international database that if a bike is recovered law enforcement or cities can check to find the owner.
“It is super easy, I don’t think people realize how easy it to register your bike, by registration we are just saying we just want to help you record what you have,” Sanders said.
Riders can register online through PPB’s website, or they can stop by Central Precinct to pick up information about bike registration.
Another thing riders can do to prevent theft is to use a high-quality U-Bolt lock, even in secure bike rooms. Sanders says riders should try to spend a minimum of $50 on a lock. He says the cheaper the lock, the more likely a crook will be able to cut through it. He also suggests not using any type of cable lock.
“They are just too easy to cut,” Sanders said. “here is a, you know, what you would consider some high-quality cables, but a little pair of bolt cutters like this can get through it just in a flash.”
According to the Bike Theft Task Force, in 2019 they have seen an increase in bike recoveries and hundreds of bikes returned. They task force estimates in a nine-month span in 2019, four officers were able to find and return $190,000 worth of bicycles.
Visit the following website for more information about PPB’s Bike Theft Task Force: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/66825
