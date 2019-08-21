PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are warning the public about a man attempting to lure minors into a van in southeast Portland.
Officers said they are investigating two separate incidents that involved a man attempting to lure underage females into a vehicle near David Douglas High School located at 1001 Southeast 135th Avenue.
In at least one of the incidents, the girls were offered money in exchange for getting into the van, according to police.
The vehicle is described as a late model grey Dodge Caravan being driven by a bald white man in his thirties with a long beard.
Anyone with information about Wednesday's incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at (503)823-3333.
Police said these types of incidents should be reported immediately to 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
