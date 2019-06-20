Portland police will relax hiring standards in push for new recruits

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is relaxing some of its hiring standards in an effort to find recruits. The move comes as the bureau struggles with a shortfall of officers on the street.
Currently, the bureau has 128 officer vacancies, despite an active effort to attract new candidates.
To make matters worse, the bureau says it is expecting a large number of officers to retire next year. With that in mind, they say they are making some changes and considering others pending further review.
Starting July 1, the bureau will start accepting applicants with a high school diploma or a GED certificate. It had previously required a minimum of an associate’s degree or 60 hours of college credits.
The bureau says it is also considering a change to its grooming standards for police officers.
Under the current proposal, candidates with tattoos above the neckline would be considered, as would candidates with beards. But the bureau says the grooming standards are under review and will be sent out for public comment when a draft is complete.
Police Chief Danielle Outlaw issued a statement about the new standards.
“These changes to policies were made after a careful review of our hiring process in the attempt to identify potential barriers to entry,” Outlaw said. “We will revisit the effectiveness of these changes after two years to determine if our hiring numbers have increased.”
