PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a possible bias crime in Powell Park Monday.
At about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the Portland Food Mart, located at 2419 SE Powell Blvd. on a report that a person had been stabbed.
Officers arrived and spoke with the female victim and learned she had been stabbed while she was at Powell Park, located at 3549 SE 26th Ave.
After the woman was stabbed, she walked to the Portland Food Mart for help and access to a phone.
Police said the woman sustained minor injuries. She was treated at the scene and did not require transport to a hospital.
During the investigation, officers learned that two suspects approached the victim. Police said one of the suspects hit her with a stick, and the other stabbed her with what was described as an ice pick.
The suspects made derogatory comments about the victim’s sexual orientation, police said.
Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects. They are described as two black males who are in their mid to late teens. One suspect was wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt at the time, and the other suspect was wearing blue jeans and a red hooded sweatshirt.
The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Bias Crime Detail is continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information, including video surveillance footage, of the incident is asked to contact Bias Crime Detail Detective Paul Dolbey at 503-823-0451 or Paul.Dolbey@portlandoregon.gov.
