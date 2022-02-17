UPDATE: The woman has been found safe.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking the public to be on the lookout for a possibly endangered woman who's been missing since Tuesday.
On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at about 3:00p.m., the 64-year-old left her home in the Centennial Neighborhood and has not been seen since. Wainright has a traumatic brain injury and is unable to care for herself. She has no phone and is not believed to have any money. She is familiar with Tri-Met.
She is a Black woman, 5'7", 130lbs, with curly salt-and-pepper hair. She has a distinctive scar on her forehead. It's unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left. She is communicative and in the recent past has been able to give officers her name and name and contact information for her family.
East Precinct officers and detectives from the Missing Persons Unit have searched the area around her home and have not found her. In the past, she has traveled to both Milwaukie and Gresham, and there's a possibility that she may try to get to Tacoma, Washington.
If anyone sees her, please call 911. If anyone has other information about this case, e-mail the Missing Persons Unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-43442.