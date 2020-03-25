PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A postal employee at the Portland Processing and Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the United States Postal Service.
The plant is highly mechanized and requires little employee interaction, USPS says. The agency believes the risk to other employees is low, but they will continue to keep workers at the plant informed.
“That there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages,” according to USPS. “We believe the risk is low for employees.”
The worker tested positive on March 14, USPS announced on Wednesday. USPS says it is following guidance from public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” the agency said. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
