PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Power outages at four sewage pump stations may have lead to a sewage spill into the Willamette River, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.
The bureau said 99 pump stations, which normally pump sewage and stormwater to the Columbia Boulevard Wastewater Treatment Plant, are currently without power due to the storm. Currently, the St. Johns Pump Station, Miles Place Pump Station, Beebee Pump Station, and Elk Rock Pump Station are without power.
Due to the road conditions, the pump stations aren't accessible but will be repaired once it's safe for city crews to reach them, according to the bureau.
The bureau said they are unable to confirm if the sewage is being released from those pump stations to the Willamette River due to the power outages.
As a precaution, people are asked to avoid the river for the next 48 hours in case a sewage release is happening.
