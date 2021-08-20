PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One year ago, right-wing protesters clashed with counter-protesters outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center and once again, downtown Portland is bracing for another battle.

“Anyone who comes into our community and is spreading their hate, their racism, their xenophobia, their white supremist predilections, all of that is very intimidating to people who are here, particularly people of color,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “It causes people to be fearful, it’s counter-productive, it takes energy and resources away from people who really need help during this challenging time in our community and so our basic message is, ‘You’re not welcome here if that is what your intent is.’”

Wheeler, along with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and other city leaders, held a virtual “Choose Love” event ahead of the planned demonstrations to denounce hate and violence.

Despite those efforts, the city will likely see violence on Sunday afternoon. This all comes as PPB faces low morale among its officers and staffing shortages. Lovell said the bureau is down about 145 officers compared to this same time last year.

“Within the resource constraints we have, we are preparing and working with partners to include Oregon State Police and local partners from the metro area to put together the appropriate resource package for this weekend,” Lovell said.

Another element missing this weekend will be the Rapid Response Team, which was responsible for crowd control. All members of that team resigned earlier this year. Police won’t be interfering or intervening if the groups clash, Lovell said.

“I understand the optics of that,” he said. “But we have to make tactical decisions that put us in a place where we’re likely to be successful in making an arrest or taking someone into custody. To the extent that we can, we will make arrests whether it’s after something takes place or if it’s possible to make one at a different time, we’ll do that.”

The demonstrations are planned for Sunday afternoon at Tom McCall Park on the waterfront. No permits have been requested or granted for the event.