PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One year ago, right-wing protesters clashed with counter-protesters outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center and once again, downtown Portland is bracing for another battle.
“Anyone who comes into our community and is spreading their hate, their racism, their xenophobia, their white supremist predilections, all of that is very intimidating to people who are here, particularly people of color,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “It causes people to be fearful, it’s counter-productive, it takes energy and resources away from people who really need help during this challenging time in our community and so our basic message is, ‘You’re not welcome here if that is what your intent is.’”
Wheeler, along with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and other city leaders, held a virtual “Choose Love” event ahead of the planned demonstrations to denounce hate and violence.
Despite those efforts, the city will likely see violence on Sunday afternoon. This all comes as PPB faces low morale among its officers and staffing shortages. Lovell said the bureau is down about 145 officers compared to this same time last year.
“Within the resource constraints we have, we are preparing and working with partners to include Oregon State Police and local partners from the metro area to put together the appropriate resource package for this weekend,” Lovell said.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Members of the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team voluntarily left their positions on Wednesday, the bureau an…
Another element missing this weekend will be the Rapid Response Team, which was responsible for crowd control. All members of that team resigned earlier this year. Police won’t be interfering or intervening if the groups clash, Lovell said.
“I understand the optics of that,” he said. “But we have to make tactical decisions that put us in a place where we’re likely to be successful in making an arrest or taking someone into custody. To the extent that we can, we will make arrests whether it’s after something takes place or if it’s possible to make one at a different time, we’ll do that.”
The demonstrations are planned for Sunday afternoon at Tom McCall Park on the waterfront. No permits have been requested or granted for the event.
For those of you who don't understand what's happening here:
"Lovell said the bureau is down about 145 officers compared to this same time last year."
Good officers have seen that they will not be supported in conducting their job safely for the good of the community. They're gone folks, and you're left to defend yourself. And if you do, you'll be thrown in jail.
Funny how this makes it sound like "right wing extremists" are the source of violence in Portland. Any Oregon resident is well aware that it has been the so-called BLM supporters who've caused this city to live in fear for over a year now. Meanwhile, Wheeler and his drones at PPD have done nothing to restore law and order.
My support goes to anyone fighting Antifa or supporting Wheeler. I would be there if I was in town. Defund the police, great, it is about time the rest of us can take a shot at these lunatics on the left.
Sure this articles comments will be heavily moderated.
Incase not, have to ask yourself, who cares?
Everyone knows what will happen. Antifa and BLM rioters will walk free, where multicultural groups protesting the complete lack of criminal oversight by local politicians in Portland and surrounding communities will be pelted with frozen bottles of liquid, rocks, crow bars, and have pot shots taken at them from black clad masked rioters.
After all, it's the same tactics used against law enforcement, yet the mayor still speaks as if this horrible group is about to invade Portland.
Got news for him, Portland's already been invaded, and occupied. He just has his head shoved deep into the sand.
let them kill each other, each time they do there will be less and less of these idiots destroying the city
