PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges for the murder of George Floyd, many like Terrance Moses, are breathing a sigh of relief for now.
However, the potential for more protests and property damage looms in Portland.
In just the past week, Portland Police Bureau has declared multiple riots, and businesses across the city have been damaged by individuals participating in direct action marches.
"It doesn't help and the people that are doing this," Moses said. "The only thing I can say is that for whatever reason, they either get a rise out of it, and they just doing it for the sake of destruction because there don't seem to be any goal there."
Moses lives near the Portland Police Association building. He and his neighbors have been standing guard to protect businesses when groups target the building.
"Let's face it, if you're out after dark, you don't intend to be peaceful or have a message to reach anyone of importance," he said.
Now that the verdict in Chauvin's trial has been reached, the Rose City is still bracing for the possibility of more violence.
In response, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has declared a state of emergency that lasts 24 hours but can be extended. This gives Wheelers the power to invoke a curfew, close streets, and facilities, and give him more flexibility to deal with what could be a difficult situation. Wheeler said what makes this challenging is that even though some people in these groups are hell-bent on destruction, police cannot preemptively make arrests.
"It's still legal for people to show up and what typically happens is they move quickly and engage in acts of criminal destruction, and then the police are playing catch up from the get-go," Wheeler said.
The mayor said both the National Guard and the Oregon State Police are on standby. PPB and the Multnomah County Sheriff's office are working with each other on this response. Moses said the property and business damage is only hurting the BIPOC community more.
"Until everyone educates themselves, until everyone takes a step back and realizes that it's not an equal playing field. It's going to take all of us to make those changes, and it's gotta be change from the inside out," Moses said.
